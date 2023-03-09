Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $118.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading

