Ethic Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,714 shares of company stock worth $12,145,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

