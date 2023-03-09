Ethic Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.