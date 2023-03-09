Ethic Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

