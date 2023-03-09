Ethic Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

