Ethic Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 229,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
FMS stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.65.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
