Ethic Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

