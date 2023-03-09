Ethic Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

