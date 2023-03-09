Ethic Inc. Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,194,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,983,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of News by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in News by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in News by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.91 on Thursday. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

