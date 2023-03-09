Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.