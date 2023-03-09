EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 3,315 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 358 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,659.94.
EverCommerce Price Performance
Shares of EVCM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
