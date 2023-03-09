EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 3,315 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 358 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,659.94.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.