EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CTO Sells $29,113.62 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Samuel Christopher Alaimo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 332 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,466.76.
EverCommerce Stock Down 1.6 %
EverCommerce stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in EverCommerce by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
