eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 9,638.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,030 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 50.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 37.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 180.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.