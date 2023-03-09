Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 26.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Exscientia plc has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

