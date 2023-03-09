Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBGGF shares. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets cut Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Fabege AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Fabege AB (publ) Trading Down 46.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $8.00 on Friday. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.
About Fabege AB (publ)
Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.
