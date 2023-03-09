Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.0 %

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

