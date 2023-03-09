Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bwcp LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 485.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 83.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,867,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,198 shares of company stock valued at $49,198,544. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.