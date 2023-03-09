Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

