Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 44.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 261,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,131. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

