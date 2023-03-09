Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %

Ferguson stock opened at $140.03 on Thursday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($137.09) to £128 ($153.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

