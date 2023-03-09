Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ferrari traded as high as $274.08 and last traded at $271.02, with a volume of 97336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.36.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,264,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.