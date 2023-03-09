Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

