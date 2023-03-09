Financial Contrast: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Oxbridge Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.14 N/A N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $1.88 million 5.94 $8.56 million ($0.16) -12.06

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Oxbridge Re N/A -5.70% -5.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

