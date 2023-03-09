Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

FTT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.56.

Finning International Announces Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

