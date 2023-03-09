First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

