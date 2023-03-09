First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,482 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

