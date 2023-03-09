First Trust Advisors LP Buys 48,451 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

