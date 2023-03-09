First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

