First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWRG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.11.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.34 million, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

