First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.11.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
