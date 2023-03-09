Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 20,366 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 163,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of KEMQ opened at $14.95 on Thursday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

