Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $231,000 Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

