Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,046,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,886,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $154.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

