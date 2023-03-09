Fluor Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Fluor Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE FLR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fluor by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

