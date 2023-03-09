Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

