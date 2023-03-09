Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $128.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.25.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $34,350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $24,588,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 220,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

