Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fox Factory by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

FOXF stock opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

