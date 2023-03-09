FY2026 EPS Estimates for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Cut by Analyst

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haleon in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Haleon’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

HLN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

HLN opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

