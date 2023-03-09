Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $49.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $37.08 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.