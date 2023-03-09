GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.78.

GPS opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $100,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

