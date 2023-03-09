Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $2,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $2,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

