Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

