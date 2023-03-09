Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser raised Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of GRRMF stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

