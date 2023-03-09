Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

