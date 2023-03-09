Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
