Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gogo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gogo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

