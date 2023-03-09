Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gold Fields by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

GFI opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

