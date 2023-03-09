Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
