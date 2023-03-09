Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

