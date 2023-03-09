Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

