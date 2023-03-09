Gregory C. Pitts Sells 12,903 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primerica Trading Down 1.6 %

PRI stock opened at $177.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.69. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.