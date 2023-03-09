Gregory C. Pitts Sells 12,903 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Primerica Trading Down 1.6 %
PRI stock opened at $177.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.69. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
