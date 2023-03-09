Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Financial Survey

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 74.27%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Elm Group and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -87.54% -109.97% -30.36% Grid Dynamics -9.41% 12.44% 10.81%

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $67.97 million 1.02 -$14.89 million ($1.43) -1.59 Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 2.77 -$29.21 million ($0.43) -27.02

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers. The Investment Management segment consists of management fees and property management fees. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. The company was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

