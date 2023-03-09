Guggenheim Raises Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $225.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX opened at $125.93 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 946,320 shares of company stock worth $108,921,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

